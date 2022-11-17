Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,536,299 shares of company stock worth $192,281,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

