Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Liberty Global by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 351.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 302,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 908,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 82,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,211. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

