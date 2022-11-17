Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading Up 3.5%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

