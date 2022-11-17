Lido wstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $1,309.46 or 0.07844756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $8.71 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

