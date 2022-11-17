LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.11 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.36.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

