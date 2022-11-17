Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

