Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.41.
Lion Electric Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:LEV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 31,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Lion Electric has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $583.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.