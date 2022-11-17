Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.41.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 31,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Lion Electric has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $583.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

