Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $209,251.61

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $192.54 million and $209,251.61 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 185,285,672 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

