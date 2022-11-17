Lisk (LSK) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Lisk has a market cap of $103.94 million and $1.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,020,719 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

