Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski Sells 300 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,599,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

