Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,020. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

