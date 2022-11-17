Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.