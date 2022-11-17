Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

