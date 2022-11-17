Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

