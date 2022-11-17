Lubert Adler Management Company LP Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Ready Capital comprises 0.1% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2,239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 696,682 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.