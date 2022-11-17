Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $8.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 248.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

