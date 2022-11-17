Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 22,410,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Stock Up 13.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

M traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 1,202,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

