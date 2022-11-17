MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), reports.
MAG Silver Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 312,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,458. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.40 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
