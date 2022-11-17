MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.18.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

