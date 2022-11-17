Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director James R. Montague Sells 2,892 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 763,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,818. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
