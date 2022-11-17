Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.