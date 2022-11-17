Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $461.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

