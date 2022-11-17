Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

