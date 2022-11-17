Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $823.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,114. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $848.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $752.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.97.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

