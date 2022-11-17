Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $247,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.86. 15,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

