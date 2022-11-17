Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 178,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.