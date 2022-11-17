Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.08. 15,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day moving average is $252.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

