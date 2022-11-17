Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $317.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

