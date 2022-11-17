Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

