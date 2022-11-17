Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 94 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,452,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.