Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 70,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,523. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

