Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. 29,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

