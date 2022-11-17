MARBLEX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $65.17 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,824 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,824 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.82942822 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,166,646.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

