Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

