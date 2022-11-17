MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.
MarketWise Stock Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
