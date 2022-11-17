MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,197.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 81,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $207,261.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,829.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $357,898 in the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.