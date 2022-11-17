Marshall Witt Sells 609 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44.

On Thursday, September 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNX stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 176,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.