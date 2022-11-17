Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.45% of Clean Harbors worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.