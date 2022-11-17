Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.36% of NewMarket worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $304.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $360.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

