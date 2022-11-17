Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at $86,077,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

