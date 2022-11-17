Martingale Asset Management L P Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.57 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

