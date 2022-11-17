Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $11.49 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 123.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 63.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.