Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,177 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,273,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 746,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 82.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 452,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 205,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Exelon by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.