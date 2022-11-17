Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $240.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

