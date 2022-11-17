Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

