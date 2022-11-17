Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,604 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.42% of Ingredion worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

