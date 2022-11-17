Maryland Capital Management Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.44.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $311.55. 192,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $318.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

