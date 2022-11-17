Maryland Capital Management Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.59.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.80. 148,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $342.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

