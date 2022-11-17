Maryland Capital Management Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 238,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

