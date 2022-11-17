Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 20.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,475,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $549,068,000 after acquiring an additional 414,166 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 68.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.16. The company had a trading volume of 210,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $399.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

