Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 420,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The company has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.